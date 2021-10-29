Media ReleasesVRX Silica

View All VRX Silica News


VRX Silica - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

29 Oct 2021 03:47 PM


The following is a summary of the activities conducted by VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) to progress the Company’s Silica Sand Projects during the September 2021 quarter.

Engineering Arrowsmith North

In the June 2021 quarter, VRX commissioned experienced sand processing engineers, ProjX Engineering, to carry out a detailed engineering design for the Arrowsmith North processing plant. Prior to engaging ProjX the Company conducted an ongoing and comprehensive testwork regime to determine the optimum process circuit to produce a number of specific marketable products.

During the September 2021 quarter, the Company held regular meetings with ProjX. The preliminary engineering design is well developed with most of the key process equipment identified, sized and selected, and plant design is well advanced across all disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical and electrical.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.