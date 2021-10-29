View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



The following is a summary of the activities conducted by VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) to progress the Company’s Silica Sand Projects during the September 2021 quarter.



Engineering Arrowsmith North



In the June 2021 quarter, VRX commissioned experienced sand processing engineers, ProjX Engineering, to carry out a detailed engineering design for the Arrowsmith North processing plant. Prior to engaging ProjX the Company conducted an ongoing and comprehensive testwork regime to determine the optimum process circuit to produce a number of specific marketable products.



During the September 2021 quarter, the Company held regular meetings with ProjX. The preliminary engineering design is well developed with most of the key process equipment identified, sized and selected, and plant design is well advanced across all disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical and electrical.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



