VRX Silica - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

30 Jul 2021 02:43 PM


The following is a summary of the activities undertaken by VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) during the June quarter 2021.

Permitting

The Company’s Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project, located north of Perth, Western Australia, has moved to the next stage of the environmental approval process with the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia (EPA).

The EPA has informed the Company that it will assess the proposal under s39A(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 at a Public Environmental Review (PER) level of assessment.

The Company has lodged an Environmental Scoping Document (ESD), which details the environmental studies that are required to inform the assessment of the project.

The following additional studies have been completed:

• Cultural and Heritage Assessment
• Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimate

Additionally, a High-Level Air Quality Assessment study is in progress and these studies will be lodged with the EPA.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

