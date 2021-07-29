View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Clarification of AFR feature



VRX Silica Limited ASX:VRX (Company) notes the feature in today’s Australian Financial Review (AFR) which features the vast scale of opportunity, presented by the dwindling supplies of silica sand globally, for the Company’s Muchea and Arrowsmith silica sand projects.



The feature notes that first production for Arrowsmith North is “slated for early 2022”. The Company remains in the permitting phase in respect of Arrowsmith North, in particular for environmental approval from the Environmental Protection Authority in Western Australia (EPA), and is awaiting clarification from the EPA on timing for that approval. An updated project timeline was included in the RIU Sydney Resources Round-up presentation released to ASX on 6 May 2021 indicating first production, among a number of next steps, in 2021. At this stage the Company does not anticipate a material departure from this timeline though, given the status of the environmental approval process, it is unlikely production will commence until early 2022, which is noted in the AFR feature. The Company is not in a position to provide a further definitive update on project timing until it receives the above mentioned clarification from the EPA.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document