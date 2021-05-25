View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica Company Update



Highlights:



• Environmental approval process progresses to next stage

• Detailed engineering design commissioned for plant

• Bulk samples supplied to potential offtake partners for furnace testing



VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project (Arrowsmith North).



Permitting Arrowsmith North has moved to the next stage of the environmental approval process with the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia (EPA).



The EPA will assess the proposal under s39A(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 at a Public Environmental Review (PER) level of assessment for a 4 week period, which commenced on 18 May 2021.



