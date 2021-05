View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Cleansing Notice



In respect to the issue of Shares referred to in the Appendix 2A lodged today, the Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A (5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (the “Act”).



The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance of Section 708A (5) of the Act.



