TALi Digital - FY22 Results & Appendix 4E



HIGHLIGHTS



Total revenue and income $881,416

Net loss $5,830,004

Net cash at bank $1.85 million as at 30 June 2022

Strategic Licensing Agreement with global leader Akili Interactive for US market

India market lessons

Research partnership with Macquarie University TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading digital health business is pleased to announce its results for the 12-months ended 30 June 2022 (FY22).



