Media ReleasesTALi Digital

View All TALi Digital News


TALi Digital - FY22 Results & Appendix 4E

31 Aug 2022 05:14 PM


HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenue and income $881,416
  • Net loss $5,830,004
  • Net cash at bank $1.85 million as at 30 June 2022
  • Strategic Licensing Agreement with global leader Akili Interactive for US market
  • India market lessons
  • Research partnership with Macquarie University
TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading digital health business is pleased to announce its results for the 12-months ended 30 June 2022 (FY22).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.