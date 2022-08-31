TALi Digital - FY22 Results & Appendix 4E

HIGHLIGHTS
TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading digital health business is pleased to announce its results for the 12-months ended 30 June 2022 (FY22).
Total revenue and income $881,416
Net loss $5,830,004
Net cash at bank $1.85 million as at 30 June 2022
Strategic Licensing Agreement with global leader Akili Interactive for US market
India market lessons
Research partnership with Macquarie University
