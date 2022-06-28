View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - Chief Executive Officer Appointment



TALi Health is delighted to announce that Dr Mary Beth Brinson has been appointed as the CEO of TALi Health. Dr Brinson was appointed as Chief Medical Officer earlier this year, however due to her broad experience and business capabilities, we feel that Dr Brinson is the right person for the CEO role. We are pleased she has accepted, and her appointment is effective immediately.



“I am very pleased to accept the role of CEO at TALi Health. The opportunity to help children with chronic attention issues using digital therapeutics is an important one. I am looking forward to achieving this goal with TALi Health.” Dr Brinson commented.



