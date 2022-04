View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form



Notice is given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of TALi Digital Limited ACN 108 150 750 (TALi or the Company) will be held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 11.00 a.m. (Melbourne time).



