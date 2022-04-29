Media ReleasesTALi Digital

TALi Digital - Extraordinary General Meeting Letter to Shareholders

29 Apr 2022 10:07 AM


TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1) advises that an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Melbourne time) as a virtual meeting (“Meeting”).

In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company will not be despatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (“Notice”) to Shareholders. The Notice is being made available to Shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded online at the following link: https://talidigital.com/investors-centre.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

