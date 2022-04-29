View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - Company Update & Appendix 4C



Highlights



* Placement and Entitlement Offer raise $3.22M

* CMO appointed in April and then as Interim CEO

* First co-development payment received in April 2022 from U.S. partner, Akili

* India and Australia marketing updates



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading global digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 March 2022 (Q3FY2022).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



