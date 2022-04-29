Media ReleasesTALi Digital

TALi Digital - Company Update & Appendix 4C

29 Apr 2022 01:29 PM


Highlights

* Placement and Entitlement Offer raise $3.22M
* CMO appointed in April and then as Interim CEO
* First co-development payment received in April 2022 from U.S. partner, Akili
* India and Australia marketing updates

TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading global digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 March 2022 (Q3FY2022).

