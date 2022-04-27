View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - Former Cochlear Executive appointed as Interim CEO



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Dr Mary Elizabeth Brinson as Interim Chief Executive Officer in addition to her role as Chief Medical Officer. Dr Brinson was former Vice President, Global Clinical Affairs, with medical devices leader Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH).



Mary Beth holds a Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Louisville in Kentucky, a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey and a bachelor’s degree in Audiology and Speech Pathology from the University of Georgia in the United States.



Mary Beth has held a number of senior roles during a 16-year career at Cochlear including Director of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Services and Director of Clinical Services, Research and Professional Training. She is a qualified Audiologist and has practiced in healthcare and academia in the U.S. and United Kingdom. She is also an Adjunct Fellow at Macquarie University in Sydney.



