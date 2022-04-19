Media ReleasesTALi Digital

Tali Digital - Successful completion of Entitlement Offer

19 Apr 2022 09:30 AM


The Board of TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1, "TALi" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its fully underwritten 1 for 7 non-renounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") of new fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares") in TALi as announced to the ASX on Friday, 18 March 2022.

The Entitlement Offer closed on Friday, 8 April 2022 and raised a total of $916,829.57 (before costs) at $0.011 per New Share.

