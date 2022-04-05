View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital Appoints Former Cochlear Executive As New Chief Medical Officer



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has appointed Mary Elizabeth Brinson as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr Brinson was former Vice President, Global Clinical Affairs, with medical devices leader Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH).



Mary Beth holds a Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Louisville in Kentucky, a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey and a Bachelor’s degree in Audiology and Speech Pathology from the University of Georgia in the United States.



Mary Beth has held a number of senior clinical roles during a 16-year career at Cochlear including Director of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Services and Director of Clinical Services, Research and Professional Training. She is a qualified Audiologist and has practiced in healthcare and academia in the U.S. and United Kingdom. She is also an Adjunct Fellow at Macquarie University in Sydney.



