TALi Digital - Resignation of Chief Executive Officer



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX:TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”): The Board of TALi Digital Limited advises that Mr Glenn Smith has tendered his resignation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 31 March 2022.



Mr Smith has advised his resignation is a decision related to his desire to focus on other priorities. Mr Smith said: “I am exceptionally proud of what my team and I have achieved this far and excited about what the future holds for the business. Now is the right time for me to handover to the new executive team and importantly the outlook for the business is extremely positive."



Commenting on Mr Smith's decision, the Company's Chair, Ms Sue MacLeman, remarked: “We understand and respect the reasons for Mr Smith's decision to resign. We wish him well for the future."



In the coming months the Board will undertake a search for a new Chief Executive Officer to succeed Mr Smith and, in the interim, Ms MacLeman, with support from the rest of the Board, will take on the added responsibility.



