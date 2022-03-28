View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - Entitlement Offer Shareholder Letter



On Friday, 18 March 2022, TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1, "TALi" or "the Company") announced that it intended to raise up to $1.68 million (before costs) through a 1 for 7 fully underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares to existing eligible shareholders ("Entitlement Offer"). This is in addition to the $1.54 million (before costs) raised from institutional and sophisticated investors, at the same price as the Entitlement Offer, under the placement announced on Thursday, 10 March 2022 ("Placement"). Our intention through launching the Entitlement Offer is to provide existing shareholders the opportunity to participate on the same terms as investors in the Placement (together the "Equity Raising").



The Entitlement Offer opens on Monday, 28 March 2022 ("Opening Date") and is expected to close at 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on Friday, 8 April 2022 ("Closing Date").



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document