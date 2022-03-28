Media ReleasesTALi Digital

View All TALi Digital News


TALi Digital - Entitlement Offer Shareholder Letter

28 Mar 2022 09:34 AM


On Friday, 18 March 2022, TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1, "TALi" or "the Company") announced that it intended to raise up to $1.68 million (before costs) through a 1 for 7 fully underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares to existing eligible shareholders ("Entitlement Offer"). This is in addition to the $1.54 million (before costs) raised from institutional and sophisticated investors, at the same price as the Entitlement Offer, under the placement announced on Thursday, 10 March 2022 ("Placement"). Our intention through launching the Entitlement Offer is to provide existing shareholders the opportunity to participate on the same terms as investors in the Placement (together the "Equity Raising").

The Entitlement Offer opens on Monday, 28 March 2022 ("Opening Date") and is expected to close at 5.00 pm (Melbourne time) on Friday, 8 April 2022 ("Closing Date").  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.