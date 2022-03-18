View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital Capital Raising Update



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX:TD1, "TALi" or "the Company"), an emerging digital health business, refers to the Company’s announcement on Thursday, 10 March 2022 and is pleased to advise that it has finalised details of the proposed rights issue .TALi has entered into an Underwriting Agreement with Taylor Collison Limited to fully underwrite a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, securing an additional $1.68 million (before costs) in funding ("Entitlement Offer"). A summary of the key terms of the Underwriting Agreement is set out in the Annexure.



The Entitlement Offer will provide TALi shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand or who would otherwise qualify as an exempt investor in their local jurisdiction without the requirement for any registration, lodgement or other formality or filing ("Eligible Shareholders") with the opportunity to subscribe for one (1) New Share for every seven (7) TALi shares held as at 7.00 pm (Melbourne time) on Thursday, 24 March 2022 ("Record Date"), at an offer price of $0.011 per New Share (being the same price offered to investors that participated in the placement announced on Thursday, 10 March 2022).



