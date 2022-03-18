View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - Entitlement Offer Notification to Option Holders



On 18 March 2022, TALi Digital Limited (ASX:TD1, "TALi" or "the Company") announced that it was conducting a fully underwritten non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") of new fully paid ordinary shares in TALi ("New Shares") on a 1 for 7 basis to eligible shareholders, at an offer price of A$0.011 per New Share ("Offer Price") to raise approximately A$1.68 million (before costs).



The proceeds of the Entitlement Offer will be used to support the commercialisation of the Company’s first-generation products, already available in Australia and India, the clinical development of its second-generation offering, and continued global partnership discussions. Further details are set out in the ASX announcement published on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on 18 March 2022.



The Entitlement Offer is being made without a prospectus or product disclosure document in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84. The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by Taylor Collison Limited.



An offer booklet in relation to the Entitlement Offer has been lodged with the ASX and will be made available to Eligible Shareholders (as defined below) on or around Monday, 28 March 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



