TALi Digital - Cleansing Notice

MELBOURNE, 18 March 2022: This notice is given by TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1) (ACN 108 150 750) (TALi or Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84) (the Act).



TALi has today announced that it intends to raise $1.68 million (before costs) by undertaking a fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares to existing eligible shareholders (Entitlement Offer).



The Entitlement Offer consists of an offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share (New Shares) for every seven (7) shares held by eligible TALi shareholders as at 7.00 pm (Melbourne time) on 23 March 2022 (Eligible Shareholders) at an issue price of $0.011 per New Share.



