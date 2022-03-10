TALi Digital Capital Raising

View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital Ltd (ASX:TD1, "TALi" or "the Company"), a leading digital health business is pleased to advise that it has received binding firm commitments from a range of institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.54 million (before costs) ("Placement").



The Company has also been advised by its Lead Manager, Taylor Collison, that it has obtained firm subunderwriting commitments for a total of $1.68 million in relation to a proposed nonrenounceable entitlement offer ("Entitlement Offer") the Company intends to launch shortly (refer below for further details). The Company welcomes a range of new institutional investors to the Company's register and recognises the continued support from existing holders. The funds raised from the Placement will be used to support the commercialisation of the Company’s first-generation products, already available in Australia and India, the clinical development of its second-generation offering, and continued global partnership discussions.



TALi’s Chairperson, Sue MacLeman, said: “2022 is shaping up to be a transformative year for TALi. With the Akili agreement in place we have a strong and capable U.S. partner with whom to bring our products to the largest healthcare market in the world.”



“This is happening at an important time. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on children’s development and wellbeing everywhere. In Australia the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) this month called for the creation of a taskforce to address this,” she said.



“I’m pleased to say this capital received support from a number of existing TALi shareholders, evidence that they share our vision and have faith in our strategy to deliver sustainable longterm recurring revenues from key global markets,” Ms MacLeman said.



