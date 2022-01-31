View All TALi Digital News

TALi Product Clinical & International Update & 4C



HIGHLIGHTS



-- U.S. Clinical Development Phase, part of Akili license agreement, on schedule

-- First co-development payment from Akili expected next quarter (Q3 FY22)

-- Marketing activities in India recommenced after COVID-driven delay

-- International discussions on additional agreements continued

-- Key management roles filled, and new board member added, strengthening capabilities

-- Digital health and digital therapeutics (DTx) markets growing, according to report



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading global digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (Q2 FY2022).



