TALi Product Clinical & International Update & 4C

31 Jan 2022 06:32 PM


HIGHLIGHTS

-- U.S. Clinical Development Phase, part of Akili license agreement, on schedule
-- First co-development payment from Akili expected next quarter (Q3 FY22)
-- Marketing activities in India recommenced after COVID-driven delay
-- International discussions on additional agreements continued
-- Key management roles filled, and new board member added, strengthening capabilities
-- Digital health and digital therapeutics (DTx) markets growing, according to report

TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading global digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (Q2 FY2022). 

