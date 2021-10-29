View All TALi Digital News

TALi Digital - US License, Indian activities & Appendix 4C



Highlights



• Strategic Licensing Agreement executed with Akili Interactive for the United States (US) market to support long term revenue and profitability

• Recruitment of Chief Marketing Officer with further key leadership position recruitment underway to drive strategy, commercialisation, marketing and sales

• TALi granted $500,000 non-dilutive R&D financing facility with Invest Victoria further enhancing the cash position of the Company

• Lower net operating cash outflow for Q1 FY22 of $0.5 million (inclusive of $0.8 million R&D tax refund)

• Closing cash balance of $2.2 million plus Invest Victoria financing ($0.5 million) provides >4 quarters of cash and ensures TALi can continue commercialisation objectives

• Launch of full marketing campaign for TALi in India commences in current quarter (Q2 FY22) in combination with additional international partner negotiations



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading global digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 (Q1 FY2022).



TALi’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Glenn Smith said “During the quarter the Company completed a significant and value accretive transaction that places TALi at the centre of the global digital therapeutics ecosystem.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document