TALi Digital - Company Update & Appendix 4C



HIGHLIGHTS



• International growth strategy on-track with several strategic partnerships in key global markets currently in negotiations

• Early-stage product launch in India demonstrating strong customer appetite for TALi products. Full marketing campaign to commence late Q1 - Q2 FY22 to optimise go-to market timing

• Strengthened IP portfolio in China and Australia

• Sufficiently funded to execute partnership growth strategy with net cash position of $2.7million as at 30 June 2021 and reduced operating cash outflow of $0.9 million for Q4 FY21



TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, “TALi” or “the Company”), a leading digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 (Q4 FY2021).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



