Spacetalk - Business Update

Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) (“Spacetalk” or “the Company”), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, is pleased to provide the following update on H1FY21 revenue. The update is based on unaudited management accounts and compares results with the prior corresponding period.



Spacetalk recorded its highest ever half of Group revenue of $8.2 million (+8%), driven by the Spacetalk Wearables division continuing to strongly grow sales and consolidate its market share leadership in the category.



