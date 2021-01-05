View All Spacetalk News

Spacetalk to showcase at CES



Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) (“Spacetalk” or “the Company”), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, will be showcasing a digital exhibition of our Company and products at the CES event to be held digitally from 11-14 January 2021.



The CES event (http://www.ces.tech), hosted by the Consumer Technology Association, is widely regarded as one of the world’s largest and most significant consumer technology events, attracting the largest consumer technology brands and the world’s leading technology media and investors.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



