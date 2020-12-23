View All Spacetalk News

Spacetalk - Upcoming business performance updates



Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) (“Spacetalk” or “the Company”), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, plans to release a Business Update on Friday, 8 January 2021, followed by the release of the Company’s 1H FY21 results for the period ending 31 December 2020 on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.



The Company plans to hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 to discuss the 1H FY21 results and provide an opportunity for Q&A with management.



