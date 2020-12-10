View All Spacetalk News

Spacetalk - Launch of new Adventurer kids smartphone watch and app



Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) (“Spacetalk” or “the Company”), developer of innovative technologies that keep families safe and connected, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Spacetalk Adventurer smartphone watch for children, and the new Spacetalk App for the whole family.



Spacetalk Adventurer



Spacetalk Adventurer is the Company’s next generation 4G all-in one smartphone watch and GPS device for kids aged 5-12. Fun, fashionable, safe and technologically advanced, Spacetalk Adventurer is a totally new design build and technology platform, with exciting new features that deliver confidence for the child, enhanced controls for the parent, and new functionalities for the family to stay connected.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document