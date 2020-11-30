View All Spacetalk News

Spacetalk announces Harvey Norman to sell Spacetalk Kids device



Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA) (“Spacetalk” or “Company”), developer of innovative technologies which keep families safe and connected, is pleased to announce that Harvey Norman, one of Australia’s largest consumer electronics retailers, will commence selling the Spacetalk Kids device.



Harvey Norman will initially stock the Spacetalk Kids all-in-one smartphone watch with GPS, and accessory products, at 120 Harvey Norman stores throughout Australia. Online and in-store ranging will commence in time for Christmas trading.



