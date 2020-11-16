View All Spacetalk News

Spacetalk - Change of Company Name and ASX Code



Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX: SPA) (“Spacetalk” or “Company”), developer of innovative technologies which keep families safe and connected, is pleased to announce that pursuant to the resolution passed by Shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 12 November 2020, the name of the Company has been changed from MGM Wireless Limited to Spacetalk Ltd.



The Australian Securities & Investments Commission has recorded the change of the Company name effective from 12 November 2020.



