MGM Wireless - Chairman's Address to AGM



Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Today’s meeting is a milestone for several reasons – it is our Company’s first ever virtual AGM, and likely our Company’s last ever where it will be known as “MGM Wireless Limited” – a name synonymous with leadership in communication technologies for schools and families, steeped in historic achievements for our shareholders and the community, and which my founding partners and I hold particularly dear.



At Spacetalk we build socially responsible technologies for families to feel safe and connected, so that they can live with independence, confidence and joy. That defines our Purpose. Whilst COVID-19 upended economic activity, it also served to highlight the importance of family support and connectivity; we believe these have now more than ever become structural themes which support our Purpose and the core value proposition of Spacetalk.



