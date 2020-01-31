View All Silver Mines News

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report



Bowdens Silver Project

• Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in the final stages before submission for

Development Consent.

• Gravity data acquired has provided substantial targets for intrusive mineralised

sources in immediate proximity to the existing Bowdens resource.

• Diamond drill campaign of up to 4000 metres commenced (subsequent to the end

of the quarter).

• The drilling program will test:

o Extensions of the Northwest very high-grade silver zone and the Bundara

Deeps massive sulphide discovery that includes gold and copper.

o Significant gravity responses immediately west of the Bowdens deposit

interpreted to be the mineralisation source porphyry intrusion.



Barabolar Project

• Expanded soil program and gravity survey has been completed.

• Deep drill program planning advanced.



Tuena Gold Project

• Substantial gold in soil anomalism over a 5.4km by 1.5km corridor.

• Airborne magnetics and radiometrics survey complete.



For the full report, please download the attached PDF.

