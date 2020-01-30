View All Silver Mines News

Deep Drilling Program Commencement at Bowdens Project



HIGHLIGHTS:

• Diamond drill campaign of up to 4000 metres commenced at the Bowdens Silver Project.

• Recent gravity data acquired from Bowdens Silver Project has provided substantial targets for intrusive mineralised sources in immediate proximity to the

existing resource.

• The drilling program will test:

o Extent of the Northwest very high-grade silver zone at Bowdens, which remains open to the north and west.

o Potential extensions to the Bundara Deeps massive sulphide discovery that includes gold and copper mineralisation.

o A significant gravity low immediately west of the Bowdens deposit interpreted to be the mineralisation source porphyry intrusion.

o Gravity responses of a similar size and magnitude to the Bowdens deposit proximal to potential intrusive sources.



