Deep Drilling Program Commencement at Bowdens Project

HIGHLIGHTS:
• Diamond drill campaign of up to 4000 metres commenced at the Bowdens Silver Project.
• Recent gravity data acquired from Bowdens Silver Project has provided substantial targets for intrusive mineralised sources in immediate proximity to the
existing resource.
• The drilling program will test:
o Extent of the Northwest very high-grade silver zone at Bowdens, which remains open to the north and west.
o Potential extensions to the Bundara Deeps massive sulphide discovery that includes gold and copper mineralisation.
o A significant gravity low immediately west of the Bowdens deposit interpreted to be the mineralisation source porphyry intrusion.
o Gravity responses of a similar size and magnitude to the Bowdens deposit proximal to potential intrusive sources.
