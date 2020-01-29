View All Silver Mines News

SilverStream purchases existing Bowdens silver royalty



Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) (“Silver Mines”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update in regards to royalties applying to its 100%-owned Bowdens Silver Project, near Mudgee in central New South Wales.



Silver Mines has received notice from Ochre Group Holdings Ltd (“Ochre Group”) of a proposal to sell its historical 0.85% gross royalty over Bowdens and the wider project area to SilverStream SEZC (“SilverStream”). The proposed purchase consideration for the royalty is approximately A$3.03 million at current USD/AUD exchange rates.



