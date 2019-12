View All Silver Mines News

Silver Mines, Exploration Update Bowdens Silver Project



Recent gravity data acquired at the Bowdens Silver Project provides targets for intrusive sources and potential analogues to the Bowdens silver deposit.



An expanded exploration program is being designed to test: A significant gravity low immediately west of the Bowdens deposit interpreted to be the source porphyry intrusion of mineralisation...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document