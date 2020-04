View All Sienna Cancer Diagnostics News

Cancer diagnostic companies Sienna and BARD1 announce merger



Melbourne, Australia, 8 April 2020: The merger of Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (“Sienna”, ASX:SDX)and BARD1 Life Sciences Limited (“BARD1”, ASX:BD1) will create a well-resourced, Australian-basedcancer diagnostics company with a global presence.



