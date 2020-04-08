View All Sienna Cancer Diagnostics News

BD1: Bard1 and Sienna Cancer Diagnostics announce merger



Highlights:

BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd (BARD1) and Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (Sienna) agreeto merge.

Values each Sienna share at $0.061(68% premium to Sienna’s 3 month VWAP of$0.036).

Transformational transaction combining two complementary cancer diagnosticbusinesses positioning the merged company to consolidate the Australian cancerdiagnostics market.

The merged entity will have a strong balance sheet, an expanded portfolio of cancerdiagnostic technologies and a broader management team to help bring theseproducts to market.

Merged company will focus on delivering innovative cancer diagnostics to addressunmet needs in early cancer detection to help save patients’ lives and increaseshareholder value.

