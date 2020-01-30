View All Sienna Cancer Diagnostics News

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics - Appendix 4C and Report on Quarterly Activities



Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:SDX) (“Sienna” or “the Company”), releases its cash flow report for the December 2019 quarter (Appendix 4C) and provides an update on the key areas of activity during the quarter ended 31 December 2019.



Sienna is a medical technology company that develops and commercialises diagnostic tests to assist in the early and accurate diagnosis of cancer, allowing improved treatment and patient outcomes. Sienna’s first product, a test that aids in the diagnosis of bladder cancer, hTERT, has been launched and is being commercialised through a growing network of distribution partners globally.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document