Sienna Cancer Diagnostics, Sienna Secures $1.7M from Placement

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:SDX) (“Sienna” or “the Company”), a medical technology company developing and commercialising innovative IVD tests, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. The Company received $1,657,185.74. A total of 47,348,164 ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 3.5 cents per share, with 18,442,647 shares issued under ASX listing rule 7.1 and 28,905,517 shares issued under ASX listing rule 7.1A.



