Sequoia Financial Group - FY24 Financial Results and Investor Webinar



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia, the Company) is pleased to advise its results for the financial year ended 30 June 2024 will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.



Following the release, the Company invites investors and shareholders to the accompanying webinar, hosted by Sequoia’s Managing Director/CEO, Garry Crole, and CFO/COO, Lizzie Tan.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



