Sequoia Financial Group - Takeovers Panel Declaration and Orders



Sequoia Financial Group (ASX: SEQ) attaches a Takeovers Panel Declaration and orders of unacceptable circumstances dated 28 June 2024 and final orders dated 12 July 2024 in relation to an application dated 15 May 2024 by SEQ regarding A Jones Group, B Jones Group and Glennon Group.



