View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Change of Registered Office Address



In accordance with listing rules 3.14, the Company wishes to advise that effective today, the Company’s registered office address has changed to:



Suite 7.01, Level 7

1 Castlereagh Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000



This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of SEQ.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document