Sequoia Financial Group - TOV:SEQ Panel Receives Application



The Panel has received an application from Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) in relation to its affairs. The application concerns alleged undisclosed associations in the context of an upcoming section 249D meeting.



Details of the application, as submitted by the applicant, are below.



A sitting Panel has not been appointed at this stage and no decision has been made whether to conduct proceedings. The Panel makes no comment on the merits of the application.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document