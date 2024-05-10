Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - EGM 4 June - Response to Letter from Jones & Glennon

10 May 2024 02:38 PM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) advises that Messrs Tony Jones and Michael Glennon (“Requisitionists”) sent the shareholders of SEQ a letter during the week beginning 6 May 2024 relating to the resolutions at the EGM on 4 June 2024. The Requisitionists have made a number of assertions, several of which are inaccurate, and it is vital that shareholders are properly informed. The Board has released a response to this letter, see attached as Annexure A.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

