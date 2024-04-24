View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders of Sequoia Financial Group Ltd ABN 90 091 744 884 will be held on 4 June 2024 at 10.30am (AEST) with one-way video streaming available to Shareholders who cannot attend in person (Online Video Stream).



The Board recommends Shareholders monitor the ASX and the Company’s website for any updates in relation to the EGM that may be announced. The Board encourages all Shareholders to join the EGM in person and ask any questions you/they may have and consider and vote on each resolution detailed in this Notice.



Shareholders who do not intend to join the physical meeting can direct how they want their votes cast by lodging a Proxy Form at least 48 hours in advance of the EGM. Shareholders viewing the Online Video Stream will not be able to ask questions or vote on resolutions during the meeting. As such, Shareholders viewing the Online Video Stream are encouraged to submit questions prior to the meeting via email to the Joint Company Secretary at sally.mcdow@boardroomlimited.com.au.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



