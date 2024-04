View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - EGM Chairman's Letter



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) advises it is holding an EGM on Tuesday 4 June in its offices at level 8/525 Flinders Street Melbourne, Victoria, 3000. The Notice of Meeting was released by the ASX today 24 April 2024.



The Chairman of SEQ, Charles Sweeney, released a letter to all shareholders in relation to the EGM, attached.



