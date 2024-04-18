View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Board Changes



John Larsen, the Chair of the Board of Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ), has decided to step down from his role as Chair effective today. We extend our sincere appreciation to John for his dedication and contribution during his five-year tenure as Chair. John will continue in his role as non-executive director and Chair of Audit Committee.



With this change, we are pleased to announce that Charles Sweeney has been appointed as Chair of the Board, effective 18 April 2024. Charles has been a non-executive director since 1 March 2019. He is currently the Chair of Risk and Compliance Committee and a member of Audit Committee.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



