Sequoia Financial Group - Section 249D Notice

Further to its announcement of 3 April 2024, Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company) advises that the Company received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Corporations Act”) from Cojones Pty Ltd ACN 133 072 214, Attenov Pty Ltd ACN 125 834 531, Vonetta Pty Ltd ACN 094 868 710, Glennon Capital Pty Ltd ACN 137 219 866 as the investment manager for Glennon Small Companies Limited and Anthony Jones, who together hold at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at a general meeting, giving notice to the Company on Friday 5 April 2024, that the Company should call and hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for the purposes of considering the below resolutions:



-- That Mr Brent Jones having consented to act as a director of the Company, be appointed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution.

-- That Mr Peter Brook having consented to act as a director of the Company, be appointed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution.

-- That pursuant to section 203D(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Mr Garry Crole be removed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution.

-- That pursuant to section 203D(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Mr Kevin Pattison be removed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution.



The Company will consider the materials provided, comply with its obligations under the Corporations Act and will keep shareholders updated.



