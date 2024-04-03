View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Section 203D Notice



ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE



Receipt of Section 203D Notice



3 April 2024



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company) advises that it received a notice under section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (“Corporations Act”) from Cojones Pty Ltd ACN 133 072 214, Attenov Pty Ltd ACN 125 834 531, Vonetta Pty Ltd ACN 094 868 710, Glennon Capital Pty Ltd ACN 137 219 866 as the investment manager for Glennon Small Companies Limited and Anthony Jones, who together hold at least 5% of the votes that may be cast at a general meeting, giving notice to the Company of their intention to move resolutions at a general meeting to remove Mr Garry Crole and Mr Kevin Pattison as Directors of the Company.



The Company will consider the materials provided, comply with its obligations under the Corporations Act and will keep shareholders updated.



