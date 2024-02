View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - First half FY24 Financial Results



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or the Company) today released its First-Half Financial Results for FY24 (1H24).



Result Highlights:

• 1H24 Revenue $62.8m, up 43.7%

• NPAT up 4317% to $27.8m

• Continuing Operations EBITDA $3.2m, up 47.5% ($3.6m excluding one-offs)

• 2 cents per share fully franked interim dividend, up 186%

• Bank debt repaid, share count reduced, strong balance sheet maintained



For more information, download the attached PDF.



