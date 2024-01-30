View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Sale of Yield Report Pty Limited and Strategic Alliance



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia) is pleased to announce it has sold the business of Yield Report Pty Limited to ASX listed company Finexia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: FNX) (Finexia) for 500,000 ordinary shares in FNX and formed a strategic relationship with Finexia to jointly market each other’s services to the financial planning and accountancy marketplace that each serve.



Yield Report provides an online news portal focusing solely on fixed income and yield securities which is a market that has seen an increased level of interest in as interest rates have risen across the globe. Yield Report provides financial planners , accountants, and its subscribers a weekly report on...



