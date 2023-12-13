View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Another Acquisition in Professional Services



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) (Sequoia) announced that it has acquired the business of one of its long-term providers of legal services, Australian Business Structures Pty Ltd (ABS) for a cash consideration of $2,000,000 through its subsidiary Docscentre Pty Ltd.



ABS has been providing NTAA Corporate Pty Ltd and Docscentre Pty Ltd a range of proprietary legal documents for more than 20 years and today’s acquisition is a milestone event for the growth of our professional services division in that we can broaden our product offering and enhance margin of this division within Sequoia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document